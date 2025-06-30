Daily Search Forum Recap: June 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We saw some heated ranking volatility in Google Search, was there another unconfirmed Google update on Saturday? Google Ads had some big API issues early Sunday morning - Google never confirmed it. Google Search Console does not show fan out queries. Microsoft said it blocked over one billion ads in Microsoft Advertising. Google did not give us more structured data, like it said it would. Google Ads has a new method for brand match testing. Google is testing AI Mode in the search bar of Chrome on desktop and Android.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Heated Google Search Ranking Volatility On Saturday June 28th
    On Saturday, June 28th, it appears that another significant Google Search ranking update occurred, although Google has not confirmed it. There has been significant search ranking volatility and chatter within the SEO industry over the past 24 hours or so.
  • Google Ads API Outages and Slowness; Microsoft Ads Warns About Google Imports
    Google Ads is experiencing some technical difficulties, although their ad status dashboard indicates that all is currently fine. The issue is somewhat significant in that even Microsoft Advertising is warning that you should manually update your Microsoft Ads account instead of using the Google Import when the Google APIs are having issues.
  • Google Supports Fewer Structured Data, Not More Like Promised
    The other day, I complained that Google told us we'd have more core updates, more often. Well, Google also said they would support more structured data, and Google did the complete opposite of that.
  • Microsoft Removed Over One Billion Ads & 475,000 Advertiser Accounts
    Microsoft released its Microsoft Advertising trust and safety report, which revealed it removed or restricted over one billion ads. The company also suspended over 475,000 advertiser accounts over the year.
  • Google Tests AI Mode In Chrome Search Bar (Desktop & Android)
    Google is testing showing the ability to search in AI Mode within the Chrome search bar on desktop and Android devices. This is obviously being tested both in the US and in India, where AI Mode is available.
  • PSA: Fan Out Queries Are Not In Google Search Console
    Over the past couple of weeks, I've been hearing buzz that some think that Google Search Console will show the "query fan-out" queries in Google Search Console. It does not, Google Search Console at best will show you the query used by the searcher, not how Google AI is expanding the query with its query fan-out technique.
  • New Google Ads Broad Match Experiments Testing
    Google is reportedly rolling out a new way to conduct broad match keywords experiments and A/B testing. Google wrote this "new approach is aimed at delivering faster results and reducing some of the common experimentation errors, by diverting traffic and budget within the existing campaign (instead of creating a campaign copy for the experiment treatment arm)."
  • Google Green University Jackets On Dancers
    Google supposedly had these dancers perform at the Google Dublin office and they all worse these green university jackets with the super G Google logo. This was for Philipp Schindler of Google?

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Promotes AI Mode With Animated Google Doodle

Jul 1, 2025 - 5:50 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 30, 2025

Jun 30, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Supports Fewer Structured Data, Not More Like Promised

Jun 30, 2025 - 7:51 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Removed Over One Billion Ads & 475,000 Advertiser Accounts

Jun 30, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests AI Mode In Chrome Search Bar (Desktop & Android)

Jun 30, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

PSA: Fan Out Queries Are Not In Google Search Console

Jun 30, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Supports Fewer Structured Data, Not More Like Promised
Next Story: Google Promotes AI Mode With Animated Google Doodle

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.