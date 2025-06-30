Daily Search Forum Recap: June 30, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We saw some heated ranking volatility in Google Search, was there another unconfirmed Google update on Saturday? Google Ads had some big API issues early Sunday morning - Google never confirmed it. Google Search Console does not show fan out queries. Microsoft said it blocked over one billion ads in Microsoft Advertising. Google did not give us more structured data, like it said it would. Google Ads has a new method for brand match testing. Google is testing AI Mode in the search bar of Chrome on desktop and Android.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Outbound Click Report in GA4, KRM Digital Marketing

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Why Leading Content Marketing Companies Are Redefining Digital Success in 2025, Vocal Media

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.