Daily Search Forum Recap: June 30, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We saw some heated ranking volatility in Google Search, was there another unconfirmed Google update on Saturday? Google Ads had some big API issues early Sunday morning - Google never confirmed it. Google Search Console does not show fan out queries. Microsoft said it blocked over one billion ads in Microsoft Advertising. Google did not give us more structured data, like it said it would. Google Ads has a new method for brand match testing. Google is testing AI Mode in the search bar of Chrome on desktop and Android.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Heated Google Search Ranking Volatility On Saturday June 28th
On Saturday, June 28th, it appears that another significant Google Search ranking update occurred, although Google has not confirmed it. There has been significant search ranking volatility and chatter within the SEO industry over the past 24 hours or so.
-
Google Ads API Outages and Slowness; Microsoft Ads Warns About Google Imports
Google Ads is experiencing some technical difficulties, although their ad status dashboard indicates that all is currently fine. The issue is somewhat significant in that even Microsoft Advertising is warning that you should manually update your Microsoft Ads account instead of using the Google Import when the Google APIs are having issues.
-
Google Supports Fewer Structured Data, Not More Like Promised
The other day, I complained that Google told us we'd have more core updates, more often. Well, Google also said they would support more structured data, and Google did the complete opposite of that.
-
Microsoft Removed Over One Billion Ads & 475,000 Advertiser Accounts
Microsoft released its Microsoft Advertising trust and safety report, which revealed it removed or restricted over one billion ads. The company also suspended over 475,000 advertiser accounts over the year.
-
Google Tests AI Mode In Chrome Search Bar (Desktop & Android)
Google is testing showing the ability to search in AI Mode within the Chrome search bar on desktop and Android devices. This is obviously being tested both in the US and in India, where AI Mode is available.
-
PSA: Fan Out Queries Are Not In Google Search Console
Over the past couple of weeks, I've been hearing buzz that some think that Google Search Console will show the "query fan-out" queries in Google Search Console. It does not, Google Search Console at best will show you the query used by the searcher, not how Google AI is expanding the query with its query fan-out technique.
-
New Google Ads Broad Match Experiments Testing
Google is reportedly rolling out a new way to conduct broad match keywords experiments and A/B testing. Google wrote this "new approach is aimed at delivering faster results and reducing some of the common experimentation errors, by diverting traffic and budget within the existing campaign (instead of creating a campaign copy for the experiment treatment arm)."
-
Google Green University Jackets On Dancers
Google supposedly had these dancers perform at the Google Dublin office and they all worse these green university jackets with the super G Google logo. This was for Philipp Schindler of Google?
