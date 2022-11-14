Another Weekend Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - November 11th - 12th

It seems as if I see more volatility signals on the weekends with Google Search than I do during the weekdays. We may have had another Google search ranking algorithm update, unconfirmed, this weekend, around November 11th and 12th.

I saw chatter start to spike up a bit both in public and private SEO forums on Friday afternoon. I also noticed that the tracking tools, at least some of them, showed more volatility on Friday and Saturday than on a normal weekday this past week.

Weekend Update Trend

Like I said, it seems we have been seeing more volatility signals on the weekends than weekdays. For example, we had reports of an update last weekend, on November 4th and 5th, the weekend before that on October 28th/29th, the spam update kind of surged on a Friday/Saturday with Octber 21st and 22nd, but the one before that was on a Thursday, October 13th.

Recently, it just seems we are seeing adjustments on Fridays and Saturdays. I mean, that can make sense if Google has search launch meetings towards the end of the week and pushes happen on Fridays? I am just guessing here...

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the chatter I found across the SEO community about this unconfirmed Google search update.

WebmasterWorld:

I mean I could bomb out like the October spam update; things may return to what they were when the spam update hit; I am trying to stay positive. 2/3 of posts posted yesterday rank 1s .... the fightback is coming, Friday is historically the slowest day for weekdays, today even though it is lower than normal, obviously, it is up almost 10% to last Friday too ;)

'Tis early Saturday afternoon for me and it is very noticeable that something has been "changed" to my global site in the past 48 hours with a return to mostly single page views per visitor. I have seen this pattern several times before when G has done something therefore it will be interesting to see for how long it continues.

After an above-average first 10 days of the month today is extremely quiet across all sites from all regions.

On Saturday my global site was at the lower end of average page views at just under 61%, today it is looking much more normal with many muliple page views, actual metrics right now show -25% fewer uniques but +20% page views, much closer to average. I continue to be surprised by the UK hotel site, it is way, way up on previous years for a November with only beer sales down a little, food and accommodation are still going well with Xmas meal bookings ahead of previous years!

Here is some from Twitter:

Hey @rustybrick I am seeing HUGE swings in the SERP these past 24 hours, anything on your end? Dramatic gains and drops in the rankings. — Taylor Kurtz (@RealTaylorKurtz) November 13, 2022

At least, rankings are not stable. — Sturdy Business (@SturdyBusiness) November 13, 2022

Rankings completely unstable — Chris Carberg (@ChrisCarberg) November 13, 2022

yes something definitely happened — Tariq Aziz (@tariqaziz915) November 13, 2022

Am also seeing, I have mentioned you a day ago — IjazPMLN (@IjazMNS) November 13, 2022

Massive shuffle in rankings, a lot of SERP volatility. — Siddhesh N. (☞ﾟヮﾟ)☞ (@mrspiffffy) November 13, 2022

yes suddenly my hit site is gaining again. pic.twitter.com/dX34Jp420X — Santosh Kumar (@samlinkexpert) November 14, 2022

True Barry, I have already sensed that, like from Thursday actually. My 2 high traffic generating sites suddenly shown a good drop which has normal organic daily click is 51k but now at 43k per day from Thursday actually. — Amit Saha 🇮🇳 | 🇸🇬 (@amitsh053) November 14, 2022

A few crazy swings across multiple sites. — Justin Kinley Atkins (@FuziJuzi) November 14, 2022

Google Tracking Tools

Here are what the tracking tool are showing:

Are you noticing any big ranking swings from the weekend? Let us know.

