Google Tests New Site Name & Favicon On Desktop Results

Google is already testing the new site name and favicon design change they launched just a couple of weeks ago on the desktop results. This brings the favicon and site name to the desktop search results as Google did for the mobile search results.

Here is what this looks like on Google's desktop search results:

Here is what I currently see, the normal design:

You can click on any of those images to see them larger.

I spotted this via Tauqeer Aziz on Twitter who shared more screenshots of this:

@rustybrick Have a look at Google showing results like this Company logo -> Brand name -> and URL#Google pic.twitter.com/dFCUTUYayt — Tauqeer Aziz (@tauqueeraziz) November 3, 2022

I cannot replicate this but I do want the mobile and desktop interfaces to match more, so I am okay with this.

