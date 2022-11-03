Google Tests New Site Name & Favicon On Desktop Results

Nov 3, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google is already testing the new site name and favicon design change they launched just a couple of weeks ago on the desktop results. This brings the favicon and site name to the desktop search results as Google did for the mobile search results.

Here is what this looks like on Google's desktop search results:

Here is what I currently see, the normal design:

I spotted this via Tauqeer Aziz on Twitter who shared more screenshots of this:

I cannot replicate this but I do want the mobile and desktop interfaces to match more, so I am okay with this.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

