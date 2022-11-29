Google Tests Carousel Format For Things To Know

Google is testing the Things to know search refinement expander feature in a carousel format. Normally, the Things to know is in this list format but here Google is testing it in a carousel format.
This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and he posted a video of it on Twitter, but here is a shorter GIF of it in action:
Here are more videos of this:
🧵2️⃣ Or in other term Google added Things To Know in knowledge panel rich Card.
↗️ With Location (where are corocodile) expand mode.
cc - @brodieseo pic.twitter.com/MsY4eLfCNy
I kind of like the carousel format...
