Google Business Profile Manager Redirecting To Google Search

Google is now redirecting some (or all) of those trying to edit their business profiles in the Google Business Profile manager to the Google Search interface. You can still manage to get in there but on first click, you are taken to Google Search to manage your business.

This is now happening to me as of yesterday, Thursday, November 3rd. Some others I believe reported it happening to them earlier this week.

Basically if you login to the Google Business Profile Manager and click on a listing, you are not taken into the legacy Google Business Profile Manager but instead redirected to the Google Search interface to edit your business listing there.

Note, as you can see in the screencast by Anuj, you can still manage to get into the interface by clicking on some of the edit features within the Google Search interface. Here is the screencast:

In the new dashboard of Google Business Profile, click on turn move views to customer and it redirects to old version of Google Business Profile. Have you seen this. It's a bug or feature.



Here is the video for ref - #localbusiness #localseo

Eventually, it will all stop working, I suspect:

I think that products will be the last one, given its integration with stock inventories.

So when Google warned us that the Google Business Profile Manager is going away and then said it is not, well, it is. This was part of the Google My Business to Google Business Profile transition from November of 2021.

There is also a thread at the Local Search Forums about this forced migration and some temporary tricks to get around it.

