Poll: SEOs Are Mixed On Importance Of Domain Age For Google Rankings

A recent Twitter poll by Tim Soulo shows that SEOs are super mixed in their opinion of the importance of domain name age on SEO and Google rankings. The poll showed 40% said domain age is a significant ranking factor in Google, 26% said no, it is not. The rest of the responses, 33%, said it depends.

Is is that poll - click through to read the responses:

Domain age is a (relatively significant) ranking factor in Google. — Tim Soulo 🇺🇦 (@timsoulo) November 28, 2022

Now, what does Google say? Well, Google says no, domain age doesn't matter for SEO, Google said in 2017. Google also said old domains don't have a benefit over old domains. In 2016, Google said 2018, 2017, 2016, we've covered Google saying that they do not use domain registration length as a ranking factor before but it was back in 2009. We even discussed this topic a few times in the past and each time, we discussed it it came back up. In fact it didn't stop domain registrars from using this as a marketing tactic.

But SEOs often do not agree with Google, as you can see above.

Forum discussion at Twitter.