Google Improved The Search Console Discover Performance Report

Google has annotated the Discover performance report in Google Search Console, saying the report has been improved. Specifically, Google said it improved the system for counting clicks and impressions within Google Discover. This happened on November 28, 2022, going forward.

Google added this might result in an increase in your clicks and impressions in your Discover Performance reports, which is a more accurate representation of the true clicks and impressions.

This does not mean your content is showing up more often within Google Discover, but rather, Google is better at reporting on it in Google Search Console.

The annotation reads "Google has improved their system for counting Discover clicks and impressions. As a result, you might see an increase in your Discover data that more accurately reflects your site's appearance in Discover."

Here is what the annotation looks like:

Forum discussion at Twitter.