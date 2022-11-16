Google Posts / Updates Adds Cropping Photo Tool

Google has added to the Google Business Profiles Google Posts or Updates section the ability to use a cropping tool when you upload photos to your updates. So now you can upload photos and crop them later in the Google Updates section.

This was spotted by Claire Carlile who posted this screenshot on Twitter:

You can see there is a little cropping icon on the corner of the photos that were uploaded.

I personally tried it on my Business Profile and it also works for me.

Forum discussion at Twitter.