Google Shows Download Your Google Business Profile Data When You Remove Your Listing

Dec 2, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Google Maps
In the new Google Business Profile manager, in Google Search, when you go to the option to remove your Google Business Profile from Google, Google will show you that you can download all of that content locally to your computer.

This was spotted first by Claire Carlile and posted on Bright Local and then Colan Nielsen posted on Twitter about it, which is where I caught wind of it.

Here is his screenshot:

click for full size

Just a note, while this "download content" messaging is new here, Google has had the ability to download your Google Business Profile data in Google Takeout for a while.

I guess it doesn't hurt to download your data every now and then, you might find some good nuggets for your customer service and analytics teams?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

