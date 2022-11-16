Google AR Products & Clippable Coupons Live

It looks like the Google AR products, at least for shoes, and the clippable coupons feature is now live. If you search for various shoes or sneakers, you will see some of the product images have 3D icon that takes you into the AR feature in Google Search and some also have clippable coupons.

Glenn Gabe spotted this and posted about it on Twitter but I can see it as well.

Here is his screenshot of the AR shoes:

Here is his screenshot of the clippable coupons:

Yes, we had other AR features in Google Search but not for shoes or more widely than some limited products. Also the clippable coupons was announced a couple weeks ago but now seems to be rolling out.

Here are his tweets with more screenshots:

In addition, I am seeing more products with 3D/AR functionality in the SERPs. Tapping the 3D icon opens up the product in AR mode enabling you to view the product like it was in front of you. You can add to your space as well (not on you... but in the area around you.) :) pic.twitter.com/Mb30IYMcr8 — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 16, 2022

Do you all see it?

