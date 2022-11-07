Google Tests Multiple Size Sitelinks Designs

Nov 7, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google has been testing a lot of Sitelinks features in search, including the boxed-in design. But now I am seeing this new boxed design with different-sized formats for a single snippet.

Here is a screenshot from Cyrus on Twitter of this in action:

This sponsored New York Times search ad has multiple-sized sitelinks:

Then here is an organic listing with larger boxed sitelinks:

Here are some of the variations of this sitelinks design from months ago:

What do you think?

For reference, here is the normal sitelinks design:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

