Google Tests Multiple Size Sitelinks Designs

Google has been testing a lot of Sitelinks features in search, including the boxed-in design. But now I am seeing this new boxed design with different-sized formats for a single snippet.
Here is a screenshot from Cyrus on Twitter of this in action:
This sponsored New York Times search ad has multiple-sized sitelinks:
Then here is an organic listing with larger boxed sitelinks:
Here are some of the variations of this sitelinks design from months ago:
For reference, here is the normal sitelinks design:
