Google Tests Multiple Size Sitelinks Designs

Google has been testing a lot of Sitelinks features in search, including the boxed-in design. But now I am seeing this new boxed design with different-sized formats for a single snippet.

Here is a screenshot from Cyrus on Twitter of this in action:

This sponsored New York Times search ad has multiple-sized sitelinks:

Then here is an organic listing with larger boxed sitelinks:

↗️ Here is different of app favicon, Can see at right side in new site link and in older at left side. pic.twitter.com/c2e9E1ueRj — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) November 3, 2022

Here are some of the variations of this sitelinks design from months ago:

What do you think?

For reference, here is the normal sitelinks design:

