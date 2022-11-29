Google Business Profile Can Notate Previous Location

Nov 29, 2022
The new Google Business Profile interface in Google Search to update your local listing can show the previous location your business was listed at before you tried to move that location. I believe the old interface would show you a map pin of your current location as you try to move it but it would not label it as "previous."

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted this screenshot on Twitter of this in action:

When does this show up?

Oh, by the way, I hate the acronym NMX - it stands for "IN SERP editing experience" or something like that.

Google had a way to move map markers since at least 2007, by the way.

