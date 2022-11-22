Google: Last Batch Of Sites Moving To Mobile-First Indexing Coming Soon, Again

Once again, Google's John Mueller said the last batch of sites still being indexed using desktop indexing is going to be moved over to mobile-first indexing "soon." John said this on Twitter this morning, saying "The last batches of sites are afaik coming soon."

Here is that tweet:

I wouldn't worry about it unless your site really has serious issues on mobile. The last batches of sites are afaik coming soon. — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) November 22, 2022

He said this before, saying that the last batch would be in July 2022 but then in August said they were not done. As a reminder, Google started its mobile-first indexing initiative over 6 years ago, in November 2016. But we still have sites that are being migrated over from Google desktop-first indexing to mobile-first indexing at the end of 2022.

Yes, last November, Google removed any deadline they had for the mandatory mobile-first indexing switch over. As a reminder in May 2021 we reported that mobile first indexing switch was not done yet and then in March we reported that Google was going to migrate over the last batch of sites to mobile first indexing soon. This was after moving the mobile-first indexing deadline from September 2020 to March 2021. Well, Google is still not done moving some sites to mobile-first indexing, even as we approach the end of 2022.

John did add later that there is not much desktop indexing going on today...

It can happen, it doesn't really change anything though. (It is more of a rare case because there's not much still on desktop indexing.) — John Mueller is mostly not here 🐀 (@JohnMu) November 22, 2022

Maybe it will be done by Christmas? I mean, I am not sure if there is any specific rush at this point.

