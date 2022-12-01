Google: URLs Don't Have To Be In Same Language As Content Of The Page

Back in 2015, Google said the URL should be in the same language as the content of the page. But now, Alan Kent from Google said the URL doesn't have to be in the same language as the content of the page.

In 2015, Google said, "It is better if you have your URLs in the same language as your content."

In 2022, Google said, "From an SEO point of view, there's no negative effect, if the URL is in a different language than the page content."

I should add that more recently John Mueller of Google said having mixed languages in URLs is fine.

Here is the video portion of when Alan said this in this office hours at the 8:59 mark:

Here is the transcript:

Yasser asked if the URL doesn't contain characters of the same language used in the pages, would that affect a site ranking? From an SEO point of view, there's no negative effect, if the URL is in a different language than the page content. Users on the other hand, may care, especially if they share the URL with other people.

