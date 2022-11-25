Google Tests New People Also Ask User Interface

Google is testing a new design, layout, and user experience for the people also ask box in the Google Search results. This interface has results side by side and stacked on top and then when you click on a result, it loads the answer in a shaded box.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark and he posted a video of it in action on Twitter. He said "Whoa, check out this new People Also Ask test I'm seeing in Google's search results. It shows two columns for PAA results (instead of one), along with some new functionality & design included."

Here is that GIF:

Here is a screenshot that you can enlarge:

click for full size

Here is the video of it in higher resolution:

Pretty cool!

