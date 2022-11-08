New Google Merchant Center User Interface Being Tested

Nov 8, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

I am hearing some reports that Google is testing a new user interface for the Google Merchant Center. The new interface is not just some design changes but an overhaul of the way you use Merchant Center.

Mike Ryan posted on Twitter with some hints about this new Google Merchant Center user experience. Mike said " limited number of users are getting access to a new UI for Google Merchant Center. It appears to be a significant iteration on GMC, not just a cosmetic change."

Mike said he believes the API will have similar or the same features on this new interface as the old one, maybe the API is changing with this, or maybe not?

Here is what Mike shared but I am still trying to find screenshots of the new UI, do you have any?

Again, if you have access to it, I am interested in sharing screenshots of it with the community.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: More From Google On AI Content - It's About If The Content Is Helpful
 
blog comments powered by Disqus