Google Search Adds New Ways To Find Deals While Shopping

Google announced a few new ways to find and use online deals while searching for products and holiday gifts this season. The updates include clippable coupons and promotion codes, a way to compare deals side-by-side and a new price insights view.

(1) Clippable coupons and promotion codes are no longer just on those spammy coupon code websites, but now also on Google Search. Here is what that looks like:

(2) Side by side comparison of deals:

(2) Price insights that shows you one merchant's price compares to others' and whether it’s low, typical or high for that product (which we saw pieces of before):

Forum discussion at Twitter.