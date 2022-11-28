Google Local Reviews Bar Representing Positive Vs. Unfavorable Mentions

Google lets you dive into some of the reviews on a business listing, so if you say show me the reviews of the bar in a hotel, Google will let you do that. Now, when you do that, Google will add a bar that shows you the positive versus unfavorable mentions of that bar in that venue.

Christina LeVasseur (Brodzky) I believe was the first to spot this and she posted this screenshot on Twitter. I have to be honest, my gut is telling me this is not new but I cannot find any mention of this feature in my archives (maybe I forgot how to search) - so I decided to cover it.

Here is the screenshot:

Now, I can replicate it, and so can almost everyone else, which tells me this is fully live and has been live for a while.

Here are more screenshots:

@rustybrick In the People of the mansion section displaying the percentage of unfavorable vs positive reviews. Business Profile is displaying the percentage of unfavorable vs positive reviews. pic.twitter.com/045OBhmT5u — Anuj thaker (@Anuj_Thaker03) November 20, 2022

Again, this is a super nice way to see reviews.

Forum discussion at Twitter.