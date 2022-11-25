Google Business Profiles Now Offering Suggested Services Areas

When you create a Google Business Profile and now go into creating service areas, Google may now offer you a list of suggested service areas in your region. Just be careful because these suggested service areas are based on your current location, not the location of the business.

This was spotted first by Stefan Somborac who posted on Twitter "When adding service areas to your Business Profile, Google now makes suggestions! Could be helpful with suggestions based on existing service areas. Instead, they're based on user location. E.g. Existing business around Miami. Google's suggestions are near me, in Toronto."

Here is his screenshot:

So just be careful when clicking on the suggested service areas, make sure the business actually can service those areas.

Forum discussion at Twitter.