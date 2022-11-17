Google Search Console Goes Adds Shopping & Merchant Features

Google has added a new shopping section to the Google Search Console platform. Google added a shopping tab that includes a quick way to create a Merchant Center account, access to your product snippets, merchant listings and shopping tab listings performance and debugging.

Google said this is rolling out to eligible sites over the next few weeks, so if you do have products on your site and do not see it yet, give it a few weeks. You should be able to access it over here. If not, Google will say "This property doesn't have products eligible for the Shopping tab."

Through Google Search Console merchants can create a Google Merchant Center account using a simplified assisted sign-up process without the need to re-verify website ownership. "With this new option, there is no need to submit a product feed; merchants only need to keep product structured data up-to-date. This streamlined experience will get products quickly on the Shopping tab on Google and help merchants reach people looking for products," Google added.

Plus, you have access to the product snippets that show you structured data reporting on your site. Also, Google Merchant listings section shows you merchant listing issues.

Here is a screenshot from Google of this new section:

Super cool and right in time for the holiday shopping season!

