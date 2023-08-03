August 2023 Google Webmaster Report

Buckle up - it was one insane month of changes that all SEOs who care about Google need to catch up on. We had very unstable and heated Google search results, Google is testing links in AI-answers in SGE and videos in those answers, while also working on an alternative to robots.txt for AI. Did you know the Search Console links report is broken and Google News had an indexing bug for three full weeks.

Google scared a bunch of SEOs with INP issue emails, Google also dropped the related search operator and Google is still working on improving the preferred language issues in Search. Google posted a new Merchant Center policy against AI-generated reviews, and said AI content doesn't have magic ranking powers and warned against using keyword tools for content development.

Google fixed some site name issues, detailed more on syndication partner guidance, but promises to pass feedback along on that topic.

Oh, I removed AMP from this site and Google announced earnings.

If you missed last month's recap see it over here and here are the top headlines for the past month:

