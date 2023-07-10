Google Business Profiles Drops Call Tracking Features

Google has removed the call tracking feature from Google Business Profiles. Supposedly this was a very buggy feature that would not work well and sometimes send calls to the wrong number.

Ben Fisher notified me of this on Twitter and Threads on Friday, he said, "Google Business Profiles removed the call tracking feature silently today. Good riddance, that was a buggy mess that would redirect calls to other merchants."

Here is his tweet, with some screenshots:

Huge HT to @Kevin__Pauls — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) July 7, 2023

This should not be confused with the call history feature which I covered in more detail a few years ago.

Did you guys find the call tracking features in Google Business Profiles horrid?

Forum discussion at Twitter and Threads.

Oh, I am on Threads also, I am at @rustybrick (where else?).