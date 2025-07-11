Bing Local Pack With See More Button At Top

Bing Search

Microsoft is testing showing the "See more" button at the top of the Bing local pack, instead of the bottom of the local pack. I suspect this is a test and not a bug, but who knows.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted this screenshot on X:

Bing Local Pack See More Top

This was spotted first by Sachin Patel in January:

In comparison, this is what I see for the local pack:

Bing Local Pack See More Bottom Normal

I tried numerous browsers and I cannot trigger this experience.

Forum discussion at X.

 

