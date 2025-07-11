Microsoft is testing showing the "See more" button at the top of the Bing local pack, instead of the bottom of the local pack. I suspect this is a test and not a bug, but who knows.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted this screenshot on X:

This was spotted first by Sachin Patel in January:

It looks like Bing is testing a new design for map results.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/Nmdctzw2LO — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) January 20, 2025

In comparison, this is what I see for the local pack:

I tried numerous browsers and I cannot trigger this experience.

Forum discussion at X.