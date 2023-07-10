Google Search Console Notifying About INP Core Web Vitals Issues

Google began to send out email notifications about the new INP, Interaction to Next, core web vitals report recently. I believe Google started to send them out shortly after the report went live in Search Console.

As a reminder, INP, Interaction to Next, is replacing FID, First Input Delay, in March 2024.

Will shared a screenshot on Twitter of the email he received from Google Search Console about the issues one of his properties has with INP. The email says:

Core Web Vitals INP issues detected on your sites Google is transitioning to a new metric to measure the responsiveness of sites, called Interaction to Next Paint (INP), which will replace FID as a Core Web Vital in March 2024. Search Console has detected that your sites have INP issues in the following properties. Click a property in the following list to open the INP report for that property (max. 10 properties shown):

Then I suspect it lists some errors.

Here is his screenshot:

Here is where you can access that report.

Here are some screenshots of some sites I have access to and what the INP report says for them:

The Google Search Console Core Web Vitals report will include INP in the Core Web Vitals report later this year, he said. "When INP replaces FID in March 2024, the Search Console report will stop showing FID metrics and use INP as the new metric for responsiveness," he added.

INP is a metric that aims to represent a page's overall interaction latency by selecting one of the single longest interactions that occur when a user visits a page. For pages with less than 50 interactions in total, INP is the interaction with the worst latency. For pages with many interactions, INP is most often the 98th percentile of interaction latency.

More on INP can be found here and how to optimize for it can be found here.

Just keep in mind, page experience is not a system, but rather a good page experience is part of the overall core ranking system. "Good stats within the Core Web Vitals report in Search Console or third-party Core Web Vitals reports don't guarantee good rankings," Splitt wrote.

Forum discussion at Twitter.