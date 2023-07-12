Google Tests Swipe To Share & Save A Search Results

Jul 12, 2023
Robots Sharing Google Logo

Google is testing a feature to swipe over a specific search result snippet so you can save or share it. When you swipe over the snippet, you are presented with two icons, one to save and one to share.

This was spotted by 9to5Google who wrote, "It appears that you can only swipe on single Google Search results that lack other attached links." Previously, you could access this capability from the three-dot overflow menu. This swipe provides a much more dedicated solution and could encourage use of Google’s bookmarking capability, which has persisted for quite sometime."

Yea, the three dots are the norm and that brings up those more links. Here are some screenshots, as I cannot replicate this:

Google Search Swipe

Google Search Swipe Options

Google does have a way to save image search results, by the way.

A bit more from Glenn Gabe:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

