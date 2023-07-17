Google Search "Updates For You" Section

Jul 17, 2023
Here is a Google Search treatment that feels old but I can't see any coverage of this feature on this site or on other sites. There is a carousel section named "updates for you" that shows more recent blog posts about your query in the list of search results.

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra and he posted the screenshot below on Twitter, I cannot replicate this, can you?

Darrel Mordechai also spotted this today:

Have you ever seen this before? I feel like I have...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

