Google Search "Updates For You" Section

Here is a Google Search treatment that feels old but I can't see any coverage of this feature on this site or on other sites. There is a carousel section named "updates for you" that shows more recent blog posts about your query in the list of search results.

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra and he posted the screenshot below on Twitter, I cannot replicate this, can you?

You can click on the image to see a larger version.

Darrel Mordechai also spotted this today:

Hey @rustybrick.



I've noticed this Updates For You feature showing up today. It seems to show up for searches that I've made in the past.



Is it new? pic.twitter.com/LxAaAI3t5i — Darrell Mordecai (@MordecaiDarrell) July 17, 2023

Have you ever seen this before? I feel like I have...

