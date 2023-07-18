Did Google Search Volatility Break Rank Tracking Tools?

Some of the Google Search rank-checking tools are so far off their scales that they look broken to me. Did Google's insane volatility break the automated Google Search volatility tracking tools?

I mean, the Google search ranking rankings have been so heated over the past few months, with this weekend having even more volatility than normal. But this morning, many of the tools are showing numbers that they have never shown before.

Here are some of what the updated tools are showing so far, I'll add more charts throughout the day when those tools are updated today:

The chatter in the SEO community is not, I repeat, not, at the levels of what the tools are showing.

I see one new comment in WebmasterWorld that says, "Something is going on. We had a good Friday and a very good weekend (like in the old days). On Monday at about noon, sales stopped immediately till today. But traffic is at 396%. It is mostly mobile and all one-hit wonder :) from worldwide ( most Czech, US, AU, New Zealand ). So wasted traffic." But I don't see anything else new today.

The comments on my last post talk about the rank tracking tools but not about their own sites changing in terms of traffic in the past 12 hours or so.

So what is going on with many of these tools?

Did Google break them? :)

