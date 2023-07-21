Google Search Compare Systems & Savings From EnergyStar & Energy.gov

Jul 21, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Ac Repair Man Google Logo

Google Search is testing a new carousel search feature that shows products from EnergyStar.gov and Energy.gov, governmental websites, on products that you can buy to save with tax credits from the government.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani, who posted a screenshot of this in action on Twitter. I should add that I tried to replicate this but I was unsuccessful. Here is his screenshot:

Google Search Compare Systems And Savings

I think this is a neat add for Google Search since there are real savings you can earn when buying these appliances; AC units, heating, solar, chargers, light bulbs and so on, from the government when you find the right products and the right rebate forms.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: How It's Going After Removing Google AMP Pages 3 Weeks Ago
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus