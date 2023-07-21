Google Search Compare Systems & Savings From EnergyStar & Energy.gov

Google Search is testing a new carousel search feature that shows products from EnergyStar.gov and Energy.gov, governmental websites, on products that you can buy to save with tax credits from the government.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani, who posted a screenshot of this in action on Twitter. I should add that I tried to replicate this but I was unsuccessful. Here is his screenshot:

I think this is a neat add for Google Search since there are real savings you can earn when buying these appliances; AC units, heating, solar, chargers, light bulbs and so on, from the government when you find the right products and the right rebate forms.

