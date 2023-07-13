Poll Shows We're Using Google Search Generative Experience Less Often

The new Google Search Generative Experience started to roll out to some users in late May but we are already seeing a decline in usage for these generative AI search features.

A recent poll from Greg Sterling on Twitter, which is still active for another day or so, so please take the poll, shows that about 50% (49%) said they are now using Google SGE less frequently than when it first came out.

Here is the poll:

Curious for those with Google SGE. Are you using it more or less vs when you got access? cc: @rustybrick — Greg Sterling 🇺🇦 (@gsterling) July 7, 2023

Only about 9% said they are using it more, 49% said they are using it less, 9% about the same and the rest don't have access to it yet. The results can change, it is a week-long poll.

But this kind of jibes with the reports of ChatGPT's app downloads slowing and overall traffic declining.

Maybe the consumer use of this is waning? But I do still think generative AI in search is going to be huge, but maybe it just won't fully replace search as we know it?

