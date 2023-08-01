Google Business Profile Adds View As Customer Link

Google is testing adding a "view as customer" link to your Google Business Profile web search dashboard. This, I assume, allows you to view your business listing in web search as a customer would see it and not as you, the owner, would see it.

This was spotted by Ben Fisher who posted this screenshot on Twitter:

I personally do not see this link for my business profile yet but it is a nice touch. I often do wonder what my customers see for my listing and how I can improve what they see, so I use incognito to search for my business. But I assume not all business owners know to do that...

