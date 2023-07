It looks like Google is testing placing author names in the top stories carousel within the mobile search results. I believe Google had this at some point before, but I have not seen author names in this feature in a long time.

Kamlesh Shukla spotted this on Twitter, he works at the Times Of India paper, and he shared this screenshot of it in action:

I personally cannot replicate this but I am a fan of showing author names here.

