Google Business Profiles Food Ordering Settings

Google has updated the Google Business Profile food ordering section with more options and settings. This food ordering feature was in the old Google My Business section but was updated recently in the new Google Business Profile interface.

Claudia Tomina posted this on Twitter saying, "Food ordering now provides additional options. Restaurants can now set Grubhub or any provider listed as a preferred for pickup or delivery. You can also "request to have this provider removed." "We never had the option to View Menu, Set as preferred was removed for a while and now its back. Remove Provider link is new also," she added.

Here are her screenshots:

Here is how to access the options:

Here is the interface to drill in:

Here are those additional settings:

Do you see these for the restaurants you manage?

Forum discussion at Twitter.