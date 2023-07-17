Google Still Working On Improving Preferred Language Search Issues

In January, Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liason, said that Google Search has issues showing the searcher's preferred language on the search results page. He said this is a priority for Google to resolve. This past Friday, Danny Sullivan said, "We are still looking at ways to improve more."

Danny Sullivan wrote on Twitter, "As for the general concern about searching in one language but getting results sometimes in another -- we are still looking at ways to improve more." "The feedback has been heard & isn't being ignored," he added.

To address some confusion, Danny said the Google team "also published updated pages that better explain how our systems work." He said, "This page explains how we automatically determine language of results. It's not a simple as "use the settings" because people have many different settings and also sometimes they search in languages different from their settings."

And then, "This page explains how to set a language filter. No automated system will be perfect, so the language filter allows people to filter to particular languages if the automated selection isn't helpful to them," he added.

"Again, we definitely have heard feedback that for some, the automated language detection isn't as helpful as they'd like. We'll continue to work on improving that," he ended with.

Here are those tweets within context:

That's not redirecting to Spanish. It's showing English. Which seems to be one of the alternative languages you've listed? If I change my settings to Spanish, I also get it in English. Which might be an issue with how the Bard page is configured cc: @JackK who works on that. pic.twitter.com/BuYKGzmgaE — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 14, 2023

This page explains how we automatically determine language of results. It's not a simple as "use the settings" because people have many different settings and also sometimes they search in languages different from their settings: https://t.co/M7CrZZVgoq — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 14, 2023

Again, we definitely have heard feedback that for some, the automated language detection isn't as helpful as they'd like. We'll continue to work on improving that. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 14, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.