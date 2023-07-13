Google Bard Gains New Features & Available To More Users

Just when updates to Google Bard were getting stale, Google announced a boatload of new things for its generative AI tool, Bard. In short, Google added several new features to Bard and expanded access to Bard to "most of the world" and many languages.

The New Features

Listen (Speak aloud) responses: You can click on the speaker icon next to the responses/answers Bard gives you and Google Bard will speak them aloud for you. Google said, "this is especially helpful if you want to hear the correct pronunciation of a word or listen to a poem or script." This also works in 40 languages.

Tones and styles: Bard can now respond in different tones and styles through a new drop-down setting. While Bing has three tones, Bard has five, including simple, long, short, professional or casual. This feature is just available for the English language right now.

Revisit old prompts: Google added to Bard the ability to see old prompts and responses on the sidebar. You can pin your conversations, rename them and head back to them later if you want.

Export code: Now you can not just export code to Google Colab but also you can export your Python code to Replit.

Share responses. You can now also share your responses and prompts via new shareable links with others.

Images as prompts. We knew Bard was getting Google Lens features and now it is here for English responses. You can now upload images with prompts and Bard will analyze the photo to help.

Here is how the tone setting works:

Here is how to pin conversations:

Here is how Google Lens works with Bard:

Expanding Access To Bard

Google Bard is now available in more regions and countries and in more languages. Google said:

Bard in more places, including Brazil and across Europe

Bard is available in over 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi and Spanish

Here is the current list of languages supported; English, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, Bengali, Bulgarian, Chinese (Simplified / Traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estonian, Farsi, Finnish, French, German, Gujarati, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Italian, Kannada, Latvian, Lithuanian, Malayalam, Marathi, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu and Vietnamese.

Here is John Mueller playing with it in his region:

Sogar CEO-tips auf Schweizerdeutsch: pic.twitter.com/p6rlDu3QjK — John Mueller (official) · Not #30D (@JohnMu) July 13, 2023

Here is more from Jack Krawczyk who leads up the Google Bard team:

We created https://t.co/FycdN2ktSi to help you explore your curiosity, augment your imagination and get your ideas off the ground — not just by answering your questions, but by helping you build on them.



Can't wait to see what you create... and share ;) pic.twitter.com/rsEnkeLjys — Jack Krawczyk (@JackK) July 13, 2023

