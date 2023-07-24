Google Merchant Center Collections - Group Products Together

Google Merchant Center is rolling out a new feature named "collections." Collections let you group up to 100 products together in the same collection. Google said collections, "Collections allow you to associate products and other creative assets with one another. You can combine images, videos, and text to create richer experiences for your customers."

Here is a screenshot of this screen from Feedarmy:

Google added that "Collections help you create rich ad and free product listing experiences in a simpler way. They can also enrich your product data, which may increase performance and improve the user experience."

"A collection represents a group of products. A collection is defined once, but can be used in multiple ways. Each collection can include up to 100 products," Google added.

Note: At this time collections are only used by promotion of local products within Performance Max for store goals.

Emmanuel Flossie at FeedArmy said, "I think Google is trying to add new features to Performance Max only and not with standard shopping campaigns and further forcing advertisers from having complete control of advertising. This will no doubt annoy most experts."

