Google Search Tests More Visual Elements For Featured Snippets, Top Stories, Products & More

Over the past few days I've seen reports of Google Search testing more visual elements. These visual elements are across featured snippets, top stories, products and likely more.

Here is what I found, all of which are tests, because I cannot replicate any of these search features and design layouts in any browser I've tried.

Manav Kalra posted on Twitter these image boxes showing up in the featured snippets area:

Here are more:

Kamlesh Shukla posted on Twitter a new design for top stories in Google Search:

Matt Satell posted on Twitter these new product boxes without pricing, this kind of looks like the sites list and box interface from the other day:

It seems Google is testing more visual elements in the search results this week.

