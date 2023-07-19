Google Drops Support For Related Search Operator

Jul 19, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Father Son Google Robots

Google has removed the related search operator from its "overview of Google search operators" help documentation. The related search operator would show you pages that are related to a specific URL.

It still seems to work for me, but it was removed from this help documentation page. This is what it looked like a month or so ago:

Google Search Operator Help Page Old Related

Here is what the page looks like now:

Google Search Operator Help Page

When I test the command, it seems to work currently. For example:

[related:https://www.google.com/]:

Google Related Site Command Google

[related:https://www.seroundtable.com/]:

Google Related Site Command Ser

I suspect this command might stop working soon but I will ask Google for confirmation.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Survey Says Most SEOs Noindex Category/Tag Archive Pages
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus