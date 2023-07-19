Google Drops Support For Related Search Operator

Google has removed the related search operator from its "overview of Google search operators" help documentation. The related search operator would show you pages that are related to a specific URL.
It still seems to work for me, but it was removed from this help documentation page. This is what it looked like a month or so ago:
Here is what the page looks like now:
When I test the command, it seems to work currently. For example:
[related:https://www.google.com/]:
[related:https://www.seroundtable.com/]:
I suspect this command might stop working soon but I will ask Google for confirmation.
