John Mueller: Programmatic SEO Often A Fancy Banner For Spam

Google's John Mueller had another one-liner - this one was posted on Twitter and it reads, "programmatic SEO is often a fancy banner for spam."

The context is that Lily Ray noticed "dozens of sites" are using "programmatic SEO" by "scraping & repurposing data from other sites to create huge numbers of hyper-specific landing pages about songs, maps, schools, pets," she wrote. Yea, we all see this stuff way too often ranking well in Google.

Well, John Mueller of Google called it spam.

Here are those tweets:

I love fire, but also programmatic SEO is often a fancy banner for spam. — John Mueller (official) · Not #30D (@JohnMu) July 25, 2023

To be fair, programmatic SEO is not always spam but hey:

Forever the optimist. — John Mueller (official) · Not #30D (@JohnMu) July 25, 2023

Why is John calling this spam? Well, it is basically using coding to generate automated content from various sources to build out pages automatically. Is that spam? Well, I think Google defines it as spam and many of you do also.

Sadly, this stuff, when done well, does rank well in Google Search.

