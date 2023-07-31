Google Search Tests Bold & Underlined Title Links For Snippets & Triangle About This Result Icon

Jul 31, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Happy Woman On Phone Google Logo

Google seems to be testing bolding and underlining the title links in the search results snippets in the mobile search interface. Google is also testing a triangular format for the three dots icon used for the about this result feature.

This was captured by Brodie Clark, who shared a screenshot on Twitter; he said, "Google is now testing out a new mobile format for organic links, featuring darker text with a grey underline." He wonders if this will be the new format to match Google SGE in the future.

Here is that screenshot:

Google Search Bold Underlined Links Snippet

He also shared this three triangular dot icon alternative on Twitter:

click for full size

Compare that to the normal look:

click for full size

I am not sure I like this design but Google always be testing.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Drops Google News Sitemap Validation & Errors Help Documents
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus