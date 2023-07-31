Google Search Tests Bold & Underlined Title Links For Snippets & Triangle About This Result Icon

Google seems to be testing bolding and underlining the title links in the search results snippets in the mobile search interface. Google is also testing a triangular format for the three dots icon used for the about this result feature.

This was captured by Brodie Clark, who shared a screenshot on Twitter; he said, "Google is now testing out a new mobile format for organic links, featuring darker text with a grey underline." He wonders if this will be the new format to match Google SGE in the future.

Here is that screenshot:

He also shared this three triangular dot icon alternative on Twitter:

Compare that to the normal look:

I am not sure I like this design but Google always be testing.

Forum discussion at Twitter.