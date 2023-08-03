Google Ads Outages Impacting Majority Of Advertisers

Aug 3, 2023 • 1:24 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Google Ads Broken

Google just confirmed an issue with Google Ads that has been impacting advertisers all day. Advertisers are getting notices that read "Google Ads can't complete your request right now. Please reload this page to try again."

Here is a screenshot of the error advertisers are seeing in the Google Ads console:

Google Ads Cant Complete Outages

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, confirmed the issue on Twitter saying, "We are working to address an issue affecting a majority of Google Ads users. Please see the dashboard for updates https://ads.google.com/status/publisher/."

The status site reads, "We expect to resolve the problem affecting a majority of users of Google Ads at Aug 3, 2023, 6:00 PM UTC. Please note that this time frame is an estimate and may change. The affected users are unable to access Google Ads."

Here are some tweets with these complaints throughout the day:

Hopefully things will get better soon...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

