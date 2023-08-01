Google Search Generative Experience Does Not Show Snapshot Answers For Original Responses

The other day Agile SEO posted on Twitter an example of Google's Search Generative Experience not showing any answer boxes, aka snapshots, for an answer it generated. Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, responded by saying Google would do that when it thinks it is generating a completely original response.

Here is the screenshot for a query on [aws ansible] - which should pull from Amazon Web Services details and should probably have answer snapshots. Note, I was able to replicate this and it did not provide links for me either:

Danny Sullivan from Google replied that this is likely a bug or mistake by Google and he will send it back to the team. "Sometimes SGE thinks it's being asked to create an original response (like "write me a poem") & might not show resources," he wrote on Twitter. Danny Sullivan added, "That's probably what's happened by mistake here. See the "creative content" message at the top? We'll look at this to figure out why it happened and improve."

I do suspect this will improve and this was an oversight.

