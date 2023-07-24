Google Business Profiles Automated FAQs Feature

Google Business Profiles seems to be rolling out a new FAQ feature where Google will automatically create FAQs based on your Google Business Profile details and your website.

Those automated FAQs can be configured by type of automated FAQs. You can specifically tell Google which information it can create FAQs from, such as hours, appointments, contact information, location, payment, delivery, website and more.

Darcy Burk spotted this and posted these screenshots on Twitter:

This is different from the automated FAQs for the messaging platform that was launched a year or so ago.

Google Business provides flexibility with FAQs! Take advantage of Custom FAQs, Automatic FAQs, or a combination of both to enhance your business listing.

Do you see this feature? Will you use it?

