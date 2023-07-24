Google Business Profiles Automated FAQs Feature

Jul 24, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Woman Business Owner Google Logo

Google Business Profiles seems to be rolling out a new FAQ feature where Google will automatically create FAQs based on your Google Business Profile details and your website.

Those automated FAQs can be configured by type of automated FAQs. You can specifically tell Google which information it can create FAQs from, such as hours, appointments, contact information, location, payment, delivery, website and more.

Darcy Burk spotted this and posted these screenshots on Twitter:

Google Business Profiles Automated Faqs

This is different from the automated FAQs for the messaging platform that was launched a year or so ago.

Do you see this feature? Will you use it?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Merchant Center Collections - Group Products Together
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus