Google Search Comparison Sites List & Box Interface

Jul 25, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Yesterday I covered the hotel version of Google Search testing a comparison sites carousel and a new search filter. Well, it seems it is not specific to just hotels but works for comparing websites in general and also for more categories.

Kovi on Twitter and Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon spotted variations to this.

Here is Frank noticing this in more of a list view for comparing bikes in NYC:

He also noticed this comparison websites feature in a box format:

Kovi noticed that format too:

I cannot replicate these myself yet, so I suspect this is something Google is testing.

