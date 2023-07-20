Google: Expect A Confirm Google Algorithm Update This Summer

I think everyone in our industry is surprised we have not had a confirmed Google search ranking update since April 2023. But you should expect Google to confirm a search ranking algorithm update before the summer is up.

John Mueller of Google was asked about an update happening this summer, in which he said on Twitter, "I'm sure we'll have some." He said he is sure we will have at least one confirmed Google search ranking update before the summer.

Here are those tweets:

I'm sure we'll have some. Cue the countdown music. — John Mueller (official) · Not #30D (@JohnMu) July 19, 2023

We've had very heated volatility since the last confirmed update, which was the April 2023 reviews update. The last core update was the March 2023 core update. So we are due some updates, and many suspect we will see the helpful content update, which we didn't have since the December 2022 helpful content update.

Just to catch you up, we last reported about an unconfirmed Google update this weekend and then again July 12th/13th, then around July 6th or 8th and then on June 28th and 29th and then again June 23rd then on June 19th we reported about ongoing heated volatility with Google Search. We also reported on an update on June 14th, one around June 14th and ongoing, then June 6th then around May 22/23rd, then around May 17t, then on May 10th and the other around early May.

Also, he was asked a similar question this morning and responded differently:

I'd check the search status dashboard for them. — John Mueller (official) · Not #30D (@JohnMu) July 20, 2023

So we should see one soon, likely before the summer is over...

Forum discussion at Twitter.