Google Quality Rater Traffic In Analytics From Raterhub.com

Jul 17, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Quality Rater Woman By Computer

Have you ever spotted a Google quality rater visiting your website? It is not as uncommon as you thought. I even saw it on this website. You can spot it by searching your analytics from raterhub.com referral traffic.

Here is a screenshot from Glenn Gabe on Twitter that shows this one health/medical site getting 444 users and 478 sessions from raterhub.com:

Google Raterhhub Referral Analytics

When I looked at which pages raterhub.com looked at on this site in the past year, it was of these two stories:

Makes you wonder why those two pages but hey, raters be raters.

The first time I covered these raters and the Rater Hub was in 2005, believe it or not. Note, the quality raters guidelines are also hosted on ratershub.com. The last time Google updated those guidelines was in December 2022.

Here is Glenn's tweet on this:

Just to be clear, quality raters do not have any direct influence on how you rank in Google Search. These folks reviewing your web site does not mean anything SEO-wise.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Merchant Center: How To Build Trust With Your Customers
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus