September 2023 Google Webmaster Report

It is time for the big Google Webmaster Report, the September edition. This past month, we finally had a confirmed update, the August 2023 core update that was announced on the 22nd but began being felt on the 25th. We also had a couple of unconfirmed Google updates.

Google Search Generative Experience officially rolled out links, including definition link overlays. Google expanded SGE to Japan and India and announced some additional details on SGE. SGE while browsing was released, Google added Google Cards to SGE and surveyed searchers on SGE versus traditional search.

Google Search Console is testing a News Showcase filter and reporting. Google Search Console also fixed the link report. Sadly, Google is showing FAQ and HowTo rich results less often.

Google said CNET's efforts to prune content were reasonable. Google said human oversight for AI-generated content is important. Googlebot now can index CSV files but don't include your undetectable links in those files, or email them directly to Google.

Google seemed to have removed tons of reviews from local listing. Google launched an auto-expand local map pack in search. Now you can add social media links to your Google Business Profiles and let people know if dogs are allowed. Finally, everyone is asking about the new mentioned in snippet feature.

Google Algorithms:

Google Algorithms:

Google Search Generative Experience:

Google Search Console:

Google SEO:

Google Business Profiles & Local:

Google User Interface:

