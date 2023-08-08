Google Images Now Shows Site Name, Favicon & Page Title

Aug 8, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google Images are now showing the site name, favicon and below that, a second line, for the page title that image is sourced from. Previously, Google showed just the image, then Google tested the site name and favicon but now Google is showing it all.

Here is a screenshot of what I see in Google Images:

Here is the test I saw from a year ago:

Here is the old format:

Hat tip to Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon and Khushal Bherwani on Twitter. Here is another variation:

Google was testing this last November:

Forum discussion at Mastodon and Khushal Bherwani on Twitter.

