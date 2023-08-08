Google Images Now Shows Site Name, Favicon & Page Title

Google Images are now showing the site name, favicon and below that, a second line, for the page title that image is sourced from. Previously, Google showed just the image, then Google tested the site name and favicon but now Google is showing it all.

Here is a screenshot of what I see in Google Images:

Here is the test I saw from a year ago:

Here is the old format:

Hat tip to Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon and Khushal Bherwani on Twitter. Here is another variation:

🆕 Google new variation site name & favicon on image result



↗️ Now with titlehttps://t.co/0muAYK1u1x



↗️ Snap for new variation and older



↗️ Older cover by @rustybrick -https://t.co/RHqsGql8Oo pic.twitter.com/3hC9iZ4PVs — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) August 3, 2023

Google was testing this last November:

Previous & Next Buttons With Image Previews



Noticed Previous & Next Buttons With Image Previews. On Jun 2020 and I reported same to @rustybrick. Here is the article about that.



New look can be seen this videohttps://t.co/H50gCls6VM pic.twitter.com/9nYrcZfERK — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) November 12, 2022

