Google: Internal Links Pointing To Itself Don't Add More Information Than Other Links

Google's John Mueller was asked if internal links that point to its own page, does Google give those links more weight. In short, John Mueller of Google said no.

The question from Sina Afkham was, "How much weight does Google give to internal links pointing to a page itself? Does Google consider the anchor text of these links to gain a better understanding of what the page is about?"

John Mueller replied on Mastodon saying, "I don't think that adds any information."

So if you think that internal links, pointing to the page that link is on, carry more value of sorts, it seems to not - at least according to John Mueller.

Don't get me wrong, internal links are useful and powerful signals for both search engines and users but in this case, it seems not to be more powerful than other links.

Forum discussion at Mastodon.