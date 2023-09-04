Bunch Of Google Search Interface Tests & Experiments

There have been a number of Google Search user interface tests and experiments I haven't been able to post yet. Being that today is Labor Day (here in the US), I figured I'd cover a bunch of them in one story - since many of you want stories today.
The tests include a wider search bar, related products for YouTube snippets, Google Explore expansion, 3D/AR tests, popular products and deals carousels, and Google Translate overlay in Google Search. Here they are in no specific order.
(1) Wider search bar on Google.com via @rsrudra94:
This is the normal width of the search bar:
(2) Related products in search within YouTube video snippets:
I saw Youtube's Related Products feature directly in SERPs.
I saw Youtube's Related Products feature directly in SERPs.
Sending to: @rustybrick SIR.
(3) Google Explore user interface test:
Here another example for same
4 result for topic ar explore section
4 result for topic ar explore section pic.twitter.com/uWiwlHvM9X
(4) Google 3D/AR search result tests:
They're displaying it now for single retailer listings as well, but its going to have a way bigger impact on those 10+ retailer listings in Search - a much needed source IMO knowing how much effort goes into 3D product renders.
Not seeing a source link on desktop, however.
Now seeing a source link to the retailer that provided the image on desktop, and in this example its not a 3D render. Really nice to see more crediting of the original source in this part of search.
(5) Popular products and deals carousel:
🆕 Google testing Popular Products and Deals section carousel in Expandable mode.
cc - @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/tLsE27Zhl2
(6) Google Translate in Search overlay:
🧵— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) August 20, 2023
Select text, click on translate, and the overlay window for translation opens on the search page.
↗️ Looks new to me @rustybrick
↗️ Here is video for ref -
Those are some of the new Google Search tests that I did not cover that I have had on my list for several weeks.
