Bunch Of Google Search Interface Tests & Experiments

There have been a number of Google Search user interface tests and experiments I haven't been able to post yet. Being that today is Labor Day (here in the US), I figured I'd cover a bunch of them in one story - since many of you want stories today.

The tests include a wider search bar, related products for YouTube snippets, Google Explore expansion, 3D/AR tests, popular products and deals carousels, and Google Translate overlay in Google Search. Here they are in no specific order.

(1) Wider search bar on Google.com via @rsrudra94:

This is the normal width of the search bar:

(2) Related products in search within YouTube video snippets:

Google > Mobile



I saw Youtube's Related Products feature directly in SERPs.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/FHrMZezTzp — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) August 1, 2023

(3) Google Explore user interface test:

Here another example for same



4 result for topic ar explore section pic.twitter.com/uWiwlHvM9X — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) August 3, 2023

(4) Google 3D/AR search result tests:

They're displaying it now for single retailer listings as well, but its going to have a way bigger impact on those 10+ retailer listings in Search - a much needed source IMO knowing how much effort goes into 3D product renders. pic.twitter.com/bnwoDpPkS8 — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) August 21, 2023

Not seeing a source link on desktop, however. pic.twitter.com/tp38iUjxaa — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) August 23, 2023

Now seeing a source link to the retailer that provided the image on desktop, and in this example its not a 3D render. Really nice to see more crediting of the original source in this part of search. pic.twitter.com/PJMbl0tePo — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) August 31, 2023

(5) Popular products and deals carousel:

🆕 Google testing Popular Products and Deals section carousel in Expandable mode.



cc - @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/tLsE27Zhl2 — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) August 23, 2023

(6) Google Translate in Search overlay:

🧵



Select text, click on translate, and the overlay window for translation opens on the search page.



↗️ Looks new to me @rustybrick



↗️ Here is video for ref - pic.twitter.com/tX61fczU4d — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) August 20, 2023

Those are some of the new Google Search tests that I did not cover that I have had on my list for several weeks.

Forum discussion at tweets above.