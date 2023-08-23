Google Surveying Searchers If SGE Is More Helpful Than Traditional Search

Google is asking searchers to compare the traditional search results to the Search Generative Experience search results. Google is asking searchers to pick which results are more helpful for the query.

This is done as a Google Opinion Rewards survey in the search results, where Google shows a searcher two search results side by side and the searcher has to pick if the one on the left is more helpful, if they are about the same, or if the one on the right is more helpful.

This was spotted by Rutledge Daugette and he shared a screenshot of this with me on Twitter:

You can click on each option and it will enlarge for the user, and then they can pick which result set they prefer.

Here are the original screenshots:

I wonder which people like more - I would love to see the raw data...

I am glad Google is asking some searchers which they prefer, traditional search to SGE search.

Forum discussion at Twitter.